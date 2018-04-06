Dr. Charles Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kaplan, MD
Dr. Charles Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Georgia Urology PA6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1030, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 948-7228
- 2 4645 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 120, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 942-2478
Georgia Urology-Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 494-9201
Georgia Urology790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 429-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Kaplan explicitly to take care of my urological needs. He has yet to fail me; therefore I would recommend him to any of my family members, friends, or acquaintances.
About Dr. Charles Kaplan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1538261227
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- The New York Hospital Cornell Med Center
