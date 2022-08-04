Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karrasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Karrasch works at
Dr. Karrasch's Office Locations
-
1
Karrasch C Craig DPM435 W Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 276-5903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karrasch?
Excellent. Dr Karrasch has provided superb care, both routine and acute, for my feet for 12 yrs. I am 65. His expertise, skill, compassion and professionalism--and that of his superb staff--is exceptional, and unmatched in my experience. If you find yourself in office, waiting from time to time, I can promise you that it is worth the wait. My feet easily support me all day--due in great part to the extraordinary care I receive at this office. Hotfoot it to this MD if your hooves hurt. 'Nuff said.
About Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, German
- 1609940485
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karrasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karrasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karrasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karrasch works at
Dr. Karrasch has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karrasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karrasch speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karrasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karrasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karrasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karrasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.