See All Podiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM

Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Karrasch works at Karrasch C Craig DPM in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Karrasch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Karrasch C Craig DPM
    435 W Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 276-5903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karrasch?

    Aug 04, 2022
    Excellent. Dr Karrasch has provided superb care, both routine and acute, for my feet for 12 yrs. I am 65. His expertise, skill, compassion and professionalism--and that of his superb staff--is exceptional, and unmatched in my experience. If you find yourself in office, waiting from time to time, I can promise you that it is worth the wait. My feet easily support me all day--due in great part to the extraordinary care I receive at this office. Hotfoot it to this MD if your hooves hurt. 'Nuff said.
    Mark Sturdivant — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karrasch to family and friends

    Dr. Karrasch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karrasch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM.

    About Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609940485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karrasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karrasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karrasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karrasch works at Karrasch C Craig DPM in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Karrasch’s profile.

    Dr. Karrasch has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karrasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karrasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karrasch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karrasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karrasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Karrasch, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.