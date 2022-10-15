Dr. Charles Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Katz, MD
Dr. Charles Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Reiter, Hill, Johnson and Nevin Pllc407 N Washington St Ste 105, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (202) 222-0429
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Geneva General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Thoroughly listens to my concerns, provides excellent recommendations, and makes me feel heard. As a patient, it’s great to know I have a fantastic physician who legitimately cares. Thanks Dr. Katz!
About Dr. Charles Katz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356653794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.