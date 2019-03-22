Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kaufmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kaufmann, MD
Dr. Charles Kaufmann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Kaufmann's Office Locations
Alan V. Tepp Ph.d. Psychologist P.c.16 Dakin Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 238-7909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?
I saw Dr Kaufman almost 20 years ago for about 6 years. He is a brilliant Doctor. He saved my life. He is kind and compassionate and really cares . I could never find a better Psychiatrist
About Dr. Charles Kaufmann, MD
- 46 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
