Overview of Dr. Charles Kays, MD

Dr. Charles Kays, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ of SC|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.