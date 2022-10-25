See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Charles Kays, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (52)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Kays, MD

Dr. Charles Kays, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ of SC|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kays' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA
    2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 922-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr. Kays and his staff were so fantastic when I had my breast reduction done last month. Dr. Kays answered all my questions and put me at ease. My recovery has been easy and painless. I am so grateful!
    Shawne Southard — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Kays, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1689676611
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Internship
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ of SC|Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kays works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kays’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

