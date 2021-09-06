Dr. Charles Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Keller, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Keller, MD
Dr. Charles Keller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
-
1
Harvard Eye Associates23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-2020
-
2
Harvard Eye Associates1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 175, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 951-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net of California
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medical Eye Service
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite. Explains well. He did the surgery on both eyes for cataracts and lenses. Excellent follow up post surgery and post exam. very happy with results. Highly recommended and I have already done so with a few friends.
About Dr. Charles Keller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558324392
Education & Certifications
- University Ophthalmic Consultants Of Washington Dc Cornea
- Brown University Ri Hospital
- Mt Zion Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keller speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
