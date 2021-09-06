See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Charles Keller, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Keller, MD

Dr. Charles Keller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Keller works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Eye Associates
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-2020
  2. 2
    Harvard Eye Associates
    1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 175, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net of California
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medical Eye Service
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Charles Keller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558324392
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ophthalmic Consultants Of Washington Dc Cornea
    • Brown University Ri Hospital
    • Mt Zion Hosp
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keller has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

