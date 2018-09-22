Dr. Charles Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kellner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Kellner's Office Locations
New York Community Hospital2525 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 692-5300
Consult Office3619 Bedford Ave Ste 1K, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 692-8934
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kellner has saved my life. I came to him with treatment resistant depression... nothing had worked. I loved him from the beginning and maintenance ECT has kept me going for a long time. I cannot express what a wonderful doctor and caring person he is.
About Dr. Charles Kellner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
