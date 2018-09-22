See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Charles Kellner, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Kellner, MD

Dr. Charles Kellner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kellner works at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kellner's Office Locations

    New York Community Hospital
    2525 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 692-5300
    Consult Office
    3619 Bedford Ave Ste 1K, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 692-8934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr. Kellner has saved my life. I came to him with treatment resistant depression... nothing had worked. I loved him from the beginning and maintenance ECT has kept me going for a long time. I cannot express what a wonderful doctor and caring person he is.
    — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Kellner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366580730
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Cornell University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kellner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kellner works at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kellner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

