Overview of Dr. Charles Kessler, MD

Dr. Charles Kessler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.