Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kessler, MD
Dr. Charles Kessler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC650 Dittmer Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 565-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, Dr. Kessler is an excellent surgeon. Very methodical, takes his time and gets it right the first time. Wouldn't go to anybody else.
About Dr. Charles Kessler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013949288
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.