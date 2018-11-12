See All Plastic Surgeons in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Charles Kessler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (10)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Kessler, MD

Dr. Charles Kessler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Dr. Kessler works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Kessler's Office Locations

    Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC
    650 Dittmer Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005 (719) 565-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wound Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wound Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wound Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Birthmark
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Eyelid Surgery
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Mastectomy
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2018
    In my opinion, Dr. Kessler is an excellent surgeon. Very methodical, takes his time and gets it right the first time. Wouldn't go to anybody else.
    Bruce Bowers in CO, CO — Nov 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Charles Kessler, MD
    About Dr. Charles Kessler, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013949288
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessler works at Aberdeen Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

    Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

