Dr. Charles Kidd, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kidd, MD
Dr. Charles Kidd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd's Office Locations
- 1 1233 N Mayfair Rd Ste 117, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (262) 446-3593
-
2
Wauwatosa Surgery Center10900 W POTTER RD, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 672-6006
- 3 7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 211, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 425-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kidd was extremely approachable and knowledgeable. He made me feel comfortable at each appointment and prior to surgery. He is excellent at communicating with visuals. He would draw the urinary tract on paper to highlight the issue and how surgery would correct the issue. I found this extremely helpful. Following surgery, Dr Kidd personally called me to check and see how recovery was going. I have regained my health and am so thankful. Dr Kidd is an excellent surgeon you can trust.
About Dr. Charles Kidd, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508834193
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
