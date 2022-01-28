Dr. Charles Kilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kilo, MD
Dr. Charles Kilo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Millennium Physician Group LLC1495 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 4, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 594-5456
North Naples - Millennium Physician Group1735 Sw Health Pkwy, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 249-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I HAVE BEEN A PATIENT OF DOREEN CASSARINO FOR AROUND 15 YEARS AND I CAN SAY THAT I DO NOT HAVE ANY DIFFICULTIES WITH THIS PRACTICE, IN FACT I FEEL LIKE I AM TREATED LIKE I AM A MEMBER OF THE OFFICE FAMILY. GRANTED, THERE HAD BEEN A PROBLEM WITH OFFICE STAFF SOME YEARS AGO, WHICH COULD BE FRUSTRATING. HOWEVER, THE CURRENT STAFF IS TOP NOTCH. KIM KEEPS THINGS RUNNING SMOOTHLY. I HAVE READ ALL OF THESE REVIEWS AND MUST SAY THAT THE COMMENTS ABOUT THE OFFICE DECOR WERE LAUGHABLE. I FIND IT ENTERTAINING AND FUN TO LOOK AT AND HAVE NEVER QUESTIONED CLEANLINESS THERE!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306886635
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Dr. Kilo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilo.
