Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Dr. Charles Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Kim works at Center For Sight in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.