Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Dr. Charles Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Sight1899 W March Ln, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 623-4700
-
2
California street1805 N California St Ste 101, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-5515
-
3
Center for Sight of Stockton A Medical Corp.1208 Floyd Ave Bldg D, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 622-2700
-
4
Center for Sight1144 Norman Dr Ste 102, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 823-1152
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr Kim treated both, my daughter and mother. He patiently explained to me each of her condition and suggested treatment to better. he showed me with pictures how they're condition looks like and explained the effects and solution. Awesome doctor!!!!
About Dr. Charles Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104242924
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.