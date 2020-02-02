Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Dr. Charles Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine - Anesthesiology Pain Medicine
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 562-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I had been in pain for almost a year and a half; I was shuffled between different specialists and had my pain "mansplained" before seeing Dr. Kim. Dr. Kim did an extremely thorough examination, ordered a variety of scans and tests, and explained his logic for doing so in terms that I could understand. Based on the results, I needed surgery and Dr. Kim was able to suggest colleagues that he thought would be best for the procedure. I am grateful that Dr. Kim took my pain seriously and was willing to take the time to identify the root cause.
About Dr. Charles Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1295718351
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine - Anesthesiology Pain Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.