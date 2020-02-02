See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (36)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Dr. Charles Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine - Anesthesiology Pain Medicine

Dr. Kim works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue
    462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 562-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Feb 02, 2020
    I had been in pain for almost a year and a half; I was shuffled between different specialists and had my pain "mansplained" before seeing Dr. Kim. Dr. Kim did an extremely thorough examination, ordered a variety of scans and tests, and explained his logic for doing so in terms that I could understand. Based on the results, I needed surgery and Dr. Kim was able to suggest colleagues that he thought would be best for the procedure. I am grateful that Dr. Kim took my pain seriously and was willing to take the time to identify the root cause.
    Photo: Dr. Charles Kim, MD
    About Dr. Charles Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295718351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine - Anesthesiology Pain Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

