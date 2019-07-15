Dr. Charles Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Dr. Charles Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Desert View Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Valley Oaks Medical Group2435 Fire Mesa St # 110A, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 200-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Desert View Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is amazing. After going to several doctors for a debilitating rectal problem I have had for ten years, Dr. Kim diagnosed me on my first visit and I was scheduled for surgery within a month. I’m currently 3 weeks post-op and my life has drastically improved. He has an excellent bedside manner, addressed all of my concerns, and was very professional. I don’t have any negative remarks about my experiences with the staff either. Thank you Dr. Kim!
About Dr. Charles Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457507527
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
