See All Hospitalists in Denver, CO
Dr. Charles Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD

Dr. Charles Kim, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Kim works at CPMG Kaiser Permanente in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CPMG Kaiser Permanente
    10350 E Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Respiratory Failure
Abdominal Pain
Acute Kidney Failure
Respiratory Failure
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Photo: Dr. Charles Kim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Kim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

    Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Kim, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740674761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Kim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.