Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kim, MD
Dr. Charles Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Eugene T Tanabe MD Inc98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 460, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 550-4924
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles O. Kim, Jr. came very highly recommended by my internist and gym friends. Within 24 hours, upon referral, Dr. Kim called on a Saturday morning to schedule a consultation for early Monday and his proactive stance was evident right from the outset. When the diagnosis confirmed a 7.1 cm malignant liposarcoma obstructing the right kidney and ureter, Dr. Kim pre-arranged with a general surgeon imminent surgery. On the day of the surgery, Dr. Kim’s presence in the operating room was reassuring. After the general surgeon successfully excised the tumor, Dr. Kim’s own brilliance and skill shone as he seamlessly reconstructed a replacement ureter, using the appendix, and saved my right kidney. Dr. Charles Kim is truly an amazing surgeon and his commitment to his profession is unparalleled. A caring and thoughtful thinker, Dr. Kim is extremely modest, and quick to give others credit. I found him to be a good listener and respectful of his patients. Thank you, Dr. Kim.
About Dr. Charles Kim, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801823398
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U So Calif-La Co
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
