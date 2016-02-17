Dr. Charles King, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles King, DMD
Overview
Dr. Charles King, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, GA.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
King Family Dental Care PC915 W Highland Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 518-2236
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Everyone in the office was very professional.
About Dr. Charles King, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295804037
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
