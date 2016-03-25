Overview of Dr. Charles King, MD

Dr. Charles King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. King works at Urology Institute of Central Florida in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.