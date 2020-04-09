Overview of Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD

Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Kinsella works at Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.