Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD
Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Kinsella's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists1040 Greenwood Springs Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 893-0888
Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists1215 Hadley Rd Ste 200, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 893-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Carmel
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kinsella for a few years now and have no complaints. I see a lot of negative reviews here and am a little surprised. I haven’t had any negative experiences with him or his office team. His bedside manner is decent, so based on the reviews I’m guessing it has improved over the last few years? Either way, I take a controlled substance so getting my prescription has been full of issues in the past, but since going to Dr. Kinsella things have gone much smoother. His assistants at the Greenwood office are wonderful and listened to me and suggested I switch to Kroger or Target pharmacy from CVS, which was part of my problem with my prescription (but that’s another story). Overall, I have been very satisfied with Dr. Kinsella and interacting with his team at both locations. He is friendly and professional and his office responds to calls in a reasonable amount of time.
About Dr. Charles Kinsella, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740248863
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO
- Emory University Affliated Hospitals Atlanta, GA
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinsella accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsella has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.