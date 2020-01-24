Dr. Charles Kissel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kissel, DPM
Dr. Charles Kissel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Northpointe Foot & Ankle27901 Woodward Ave Ste 110, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-0100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Warren29433 RYAN RD, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 574-0500Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan43200 Dequindre Rd Ste 102, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 997-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He always takes care of my feet really good!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982606414
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissel works at
Dr. Kissel has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.