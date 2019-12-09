Overview of Dr. Charles Knight Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Knight Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center and Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Knight Jr works at Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp. in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.