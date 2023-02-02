Dr. Charles Koczka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koczka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Koczka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Koczka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Dept. of Medicine161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1021Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Westchester Medical Group PC73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 831-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Charles Koczka for regular, general gasto care. I believe him to be an excellent physician with a warm and easy "bedside manner." He explains things clearly in laymen's terms, attends to my questions with respect, and makes what might otherwise be uncomfortable matters as pleasant as can be.
About Dr. Charles Koczka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koczka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koczka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koczka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koczka has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koczka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Koczka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koczka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koczka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koczka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.