Dr. Kosove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kosove, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kosove, MD
Dr. Charles Kosove, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Kosove works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kosove's Office Locations
-
1
Charles A Kosove MD1851 N Krome Ave Ste 240, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 246-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosove?
About Dr. Charles Kosove, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114981446
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosove accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosove works at
Dr. Kosove has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosove speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.