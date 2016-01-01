See All Otolaryngologists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Charles Kosove, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Kosove, MD

Dr. Charles Kosove, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Kosove works at Charles A Kosove MD in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosove's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles A Kosove MD
    1851 N Krome Ave Ste 240, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 246-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Allergic Rhinitis
Dysphagia
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charles Kosove, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114981446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kosove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosove works at Charles A Kosove MD in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kosove’s profile.

    Dr. Kosove has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

