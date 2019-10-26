Dr. Kronengold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD
Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Kronengold works at
Dr. Kronengold's Office Locations
Charles J Kronengold M.d. P.A.22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 111, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One visit and you will know why Dr. Kronengold is so special! It is unusual to find a skilled eye doctor who is really interested in and can identify your specific problem(s). Dr. Kronengold and his assistant clearly understand the importance of your vision will take care of you and your particular situation carefully and with kindness. If you should have a (brief) wait, know that it is worth it and that if need be you will have the same attention. As a photographer my vision is critical and has adapted regardless of whatever has been going on with my eyes... Over the years it has reflected whatever my eyes have had going on. Now having finally addressed my cataracts, I am excited to see how my "new" vision will look in my work. Something tells me that most people underestimate the importance of their eyes until, at the right time, they find the right person to care for them and that they can trust.
About Dr. Charles Kronengold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1679648596
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Kronengold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kronengold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronengold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronengold.
