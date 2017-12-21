Dr. Charles Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kwak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Kwak, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Kwak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 886-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwak?
Made an emergency visit for what turned out to be a pyogenic granuloma. Doctor very personable, good bedside manner. Cauterized vessels without pain. Will be returning for followup.
About Dr. Charles Kwak, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1548270218
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center Department of Dermatology
- Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwak works at
Dr. Kwak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwak speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.