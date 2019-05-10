Dr. La Monica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles La Monica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles La Monica, MD
Dr. Charles La Monica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their residency with Danbury Hosp
Dr. La Monica's Office Locations
Physicians for Women90 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-5005
Physicians For Women38 Grove St Ste 38B, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 438-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor. Took great care of me during a dangerous high risk pregnancy and other health issues. Can’t say enough about him! Good person and great doctor!
About Dr. Charles La Monica, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1477656569
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hosp
- Wilmington Med Ctr
