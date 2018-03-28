Dr. Charles Lackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lackey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Lackey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Lackey works at
Locations
Norman Gastroenterology1515 N Porter Ave Ste 200, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 366-8619
Purcell Municipal Hospital1500 N Green Ave, Purcell, OK 73080 Directions (405) 366-8619
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lackey is an excellent gastroenterologist. He is a "straight to the point" type of person (please don't misinterpret his style), possesses great skill in endoscopy, of which i have received a few. I really trust his medical instinct, his clinic is very modern, clean and staff members are excellent, many of them have been with him a very long time. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Charles Lackey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285625640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lackey works at
Dr. Lackey has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.