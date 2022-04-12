Overview

Dr. Charles Lago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lago works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Ft. Lauderdale in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.