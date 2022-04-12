Dr. Charles Lago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lago, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Lago, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Ft. Lauderdale2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 751-1522Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colon & Rectal Clinic of Fort Lauderdale - Plantation350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 751-1512Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind caring informative specialist. Dr. Lagontales times to explain and educate about conditions and telreatment plans. Nurses in office are prompt to return patient calls. I am grateful to the care in received in this office. Would definately recommend this physician for all colorectal needs.
About Dr. Charles Lago, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1144219445
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University Of Buffalo
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lago has seen patients for Colectomy, Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lago.
