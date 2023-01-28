Dr. Land has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Land, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Land, MD
Dr. Charles Land, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Land works at
Dr. Land's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Office300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-5717
-
2
Pinnacle Orthopedics1505 Stone Bridge Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-9112
-
3
Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Specialists720 Transit Ave Ste 202, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-5717
-
4
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 345-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Land?
Very thoughtful and caring about my up comming back surgery.
About Dr. Charles Land, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407261241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Land accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Land has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Land works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Land. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Land.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Land, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Land appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.