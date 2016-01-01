Dr. Charles Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Landis, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Landis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195
Directions
Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Endoscopy Suite at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landis?
About Dr. Charles Landis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659512895
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Landis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landis has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.