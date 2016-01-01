Overview

Dr. Charles Landis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

