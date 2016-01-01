Overview of Dr. Charles Lane, MD

Dr. Charles Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.