Dr. Charles Laney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Laney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Locations
The Strong Heart Clinic DBA2209 Jefferson Davis Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 281-1115
- 2 825 W Monroe St, Grenada, MS 38901 Directions (901) 271-1000
- 3 1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2490
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Panola Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was compassionate, thorough and took his time !
About Dr. Charles Laney, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184823551
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laney has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laney.
