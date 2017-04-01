Overview of Dr. Charles Langs, MD

Dr. Charles Langs, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Langs works at Univ. Nephrology Associates Llp in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.