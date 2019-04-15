Dr. Charles Lanning Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanning Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lanning Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Lanning Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Lanning Jr's Office Locations
Womens Health Center PC1421 W Baddour Pkwy Ste B, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-6780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lanning has been my doctor for over 27 years. I would not even think of going to anyone else. He is thougher and you are made to feel comfortable no matter what the visit is far. His office staff is what every office should be. I highly recommend Dr. Lanning.
About Dr. Charles Lanning Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760405500
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
