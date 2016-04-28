Dr. Charles Lano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Lano, MD
Dr. Charles Lano, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Lano works at
Dr. Lano's Office Locations
Hill Country Ear Nose & Throat PA42 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 629-5830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our 4 year old daughter was failing hearing tests at school and had chronic ear infections. We called Dr. Lano and his office staff were friendly and quick to get an appointment scheduled. On the day of our appointment, we were seen quickly and the nurses and staff were so sweet, gentle and patient with our daughter. Dr. Lano took time to explain her condition and the next steps forward. I highly recommend this office to friends and family.
About Dr. Charles Lano, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124092671
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U MC
- Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lano works at
Dr. Lano speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lano.
