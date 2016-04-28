See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Charles Lano, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Lano, MD

Dr. Charles Lano, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Lano works at Hill Country Ear, Nose and Throat, New Braunfels, Texas in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hill Country Ear Nose & Throat PA
    42 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 629-5830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 28, 2016
    Our 4 year old daughter was failing hearing tests at school and had chronic ear infections. We called Dr. Lano and his office staff were friendly and quick to get an appointment scheduled. On the day of our appointment, we were seen quickly and the nurses and staff were so sweet, gentle and patient with our daughter. Dr. Lano took time to explain her condition and the next steps forward. I highly recommend this office to friends and family.
    Christine Hewlett-Earnest in New Braunfels, TX — Apr 28, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Lano, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124092671
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt U MC
    Internship
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Lano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lano works at Hill Country Ear, Nose and Throat, New Braunfels, Texas in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lano’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

