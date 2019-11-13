See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Charles Lapp, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Lapp, MD

Dr. Charles Lapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lapp works at Hunter Hopkins Center in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Lapp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hunter-hopkins Center Pllc
    7421 Carmel Executive Park Dr Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 543-9692

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Testing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 13, 2019
Dr Lapp treated me for FM & CFS when other drs said it was all in my mind. He was kind and patient while thoroughly explaining my situation. Without his attention to my situation, I would probably be 100% disabled today. Thank you Dr Lapp for being there for me.
Peggy Hughes — Nov 13, 2019
About Dr. Charles Lapp, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588778534
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • North Carolina Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
