Dr. Charles Lapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Lapp, MD
Dr. Charles Lapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lapp works at
Dr. Lapp's Office Locations
Hunter-hopkins Center Pllc7421 Carmel Executive Park Dr Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 543-9692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lapp treated me for FM & CFS when other drs said it was all in my mind. He was kind and patient while thoroughly explaining my situation. Without his attention to my situation, I would probably be 100% disabled today. Thank you Dr Lapp for being there for me.
About Dr. Charles Lapp, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588778534
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Lapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lapp works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
