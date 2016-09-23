Overview of Dr. Charles Larosa, MD

Dr. Charles Larosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Larosa works at Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Lymphedema and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.