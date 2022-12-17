Overview of Dr. Charles Lawler, MD

Dr. Charles Lawler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lawler works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.