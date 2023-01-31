Overview of Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD

Dr. Charles Lawrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine Houston Tx and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Lawrie works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, O Fallon, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.