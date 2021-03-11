Overview of Dr. Charles Leath III, MD

Dr. Charles Leath III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.