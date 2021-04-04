Dr. Charles Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lee, MD
Dr. Charles Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Enhance Medical Center462 N Linden Dr Ste 333, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Hospital Affiliations
Olympia Medical Center
Charles S Lee, MD performed a Rhinoplasty for me in August of 2020 and the results have been beyond my expectations! I had a severe injury to my nose, which resulted in my inability to breathe through my nose at all. Additionally, my nose was injured to the degree that it was badly misshapen, crooked, and generally very unattractive. While regaining the function of my nose was the primary issue, I also was very concerned about the appearance and desired a much prettier nose than what I had been left with following the injury. l showed Dr Lee pictures of noses I wished to have mine look like and he reviewed those with me to explain what was achievable. My nasal reconstruction was complex and required Dr Lee to take rib cartilage from under my breast fold to achieve the results he deemed necessary. Due to Dr Lee's amazing aesthetic eye and exceptional surgical techniques, I now have a functional, beautiful and refined nose. Dr Lee is the VERY BEST of Beverly Hills plastic surgeons!
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
English, Korean
University of Miami
Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
