Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (177)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD

Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Leinberry works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Leinberry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 44, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
  2. 2
    Rothman Orthopaedics
    925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 24, 2021
    He was an attentive, no non-sense doc, which I like. He explained my options and arranged for the surgery. I was very pleased with him and his staff and I am glad I went to see him.
    Robert O’Fiaich MD, Ph.D.(Cantab) — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073563078
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|U New Mexico|University of New Mexico Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Allentown Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Leinberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leinberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leinberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leinberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leinberry works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Leinberry’s profile.

    Dr. Leinberry has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leinberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Leinberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leinberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leinberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leinberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

