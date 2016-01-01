Dr. Charles Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lester, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
South Office1250 SW 27th Ave Ste 402, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 642-5255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.