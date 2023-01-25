Overview of Dr. Charles Lester, MD

Dr. Charles Lester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Lester works at LESTER CHARLES MD in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.