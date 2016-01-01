Overview of Dr. Charles Leusner, MD

Dr. Charles Leusner, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Leusner works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA, Tumwater, WA, Gig Harbor, WA and Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.