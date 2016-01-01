See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Charles Leusner, MD

Interventional Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Leusner, MD

Dr. Charles Leusner, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Leusner works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA, Tumwater, WA, Gig Harbor, WA and Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leusner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma General Hospital
    315 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Tra Medical Imaging - Cedar
    2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Tra Medical Imaging - Lakewood
    5919 100TH ST SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    TRA Medical Imaging
    150 Dennis St SW Ste B, Tumwater, WA 98501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Trauma Medical Imaging
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Carol Milgard Breast Center
    4525 S 19TH ST, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Medical Imaging On 1st LLC
    33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Charles Leusner, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1255403176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Residency
    • Maine Med Center|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Internship
    • MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

