Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8440 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 4, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel good when I leave here because they care and care a lot, giving me the satisfaction of having my needs met with such great interest and care.
About Dr. Charles Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235138470
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
