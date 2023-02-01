Overview

Dr. Charles Lewis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sturgis, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Monument Health Sturgis Clinic in Sturgis, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.