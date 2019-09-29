Overview of Dr. Charles Lichty, MD

Dr. Charles Lichty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Lichty works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.