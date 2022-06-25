See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Charles Lieber, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Lieber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Lieber works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida
    2929 N University Dr Ste 107, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Lieber, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588676662
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital|Waterbury Hospital
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Broward Health Coral Springs
    • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
    • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
    • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieber works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lieber’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

