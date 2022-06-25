Dr. Charles Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Lieber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Lieber works at
Locations
MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida2929 N University Dr Ste 107, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 890-4747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and knowledgeable. Dr Lieber explained everything and spent plenty of time going over the exam .
About Dr. Charles Lieber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588676662
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital|Waterbury Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lieber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.