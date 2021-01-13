Overview of Dr. Charles Lindsey, MD

Dr. Charles Lindsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Lindsey works at Baptist Eye Surgeons in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Floaters and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.