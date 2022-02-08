Dr. Charles Livsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Livsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Livsey, MD
Dr. Charles Livsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Livsey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Livsey's Office Locations
-
1
Blue Sky Neurology499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livsey?
Dr. Livsey is very knowledgeable out epilepsy and respective medications and medical equipment used for seizure disorders. The problem of reaching Dr. Livsey is that Blue Sky Neurology is over burdened with the small staff handling multiple doctors. They have a high turnover rate of medical assistants and nursing staff. The front desk is difficult to deal with and does not always get messages to the doctor. Blue Sky released 10 of its doctors and replaced them younger, less specialized doctors. I transferred my records to a neurologist whom I had seen at a former location.
About Dr. Charles Livsey, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518108117
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livsey works at
Dr. Livsey has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Livsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.