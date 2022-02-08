See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Charles Livsey, MD

Neurology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Livsey, MD

Dr. Charles Livsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Livsey works at HealthONE Neurology Specialists in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Blue Sky Neurology

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Neurology
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0915
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr. Livsey is very knowledgeable out epilepsy and respective medications and medical equipment used for seizure disorders. The problem of reaching Dr. Livsey is that Blue Sky Neurology is over burdened with the small staff handling multiple doctors. They have a high turnover rate of medical assistants and nursing staff. The front desk is difficult to deal with and does not always get messages to the doctor. Blue Sky released 10 of its doctors and replaced them younger, less specialized doctors. I transferred my records to a neurologist whom I had seen at a former location.
    George Stewart — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Livsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518108117
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Livsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Livsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Livsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Livsey works at HealthONE Neurology Specialists in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Livsey’s profile.

    Dr. Livsey has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Livsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

